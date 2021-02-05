WHS trio commits to college football

Wilmington High School held a signing program Thursday afternoon for a trio of Hurricane football players. Carter Huffman, Elijah Rockhold and Brock Rappach have committed to playing football at the college level. Teammates and family were on hand for each player during the program which was held in the WHS auditeria. Huffman will be attending Indiana Wesleyan, Rockhold is going to Ashland and Rappach is headed to Bluffton. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Ty Rappach, Brock Rappach, Elijah Rockhold and Carter Huffman; back row, TJ Killen, Jeff Valentine, Ky Bozarth, Tayshon Cordy, Blaize Johnson, Cameron McEvoy, Andrew Stewart, Peyton Hibbard, Bradey Sturgill, Aiden Price, Josh Snell, Malik Scott, Tyler Kramer, Daniel Stevenson, Parkery Henry, DeShawn Nance.

