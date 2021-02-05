Second-half defense lifts Massie girls 49-35

GOSHEN — Bouyed by a big third quarter, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team gashed Goshen 49-35 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

Aidan Eades led Massie with 17 points. Kenzie Avery added nine, all in the second half, and McKenna Branham had eight, six in the third period.

Clinton-Massie, after a 1-9 start to the season, is 4-12 overall and 3-5 in the American.

Goshen drops to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Goshen won the previous meeting 57-53 on Jan. 2, the first of five straight wins for Mark Short’s Warriors.

Coming in to the game making barely 50 percent of its free throw attempts, the Falcons were aces at the line in this one. Led by McKenna Branham’s four-for-four performance, Clinton-Massie was 13 for 16 at the line.

Eades had eight first quarter points for Massie but the best Hilma Crawford’s squad could do was a 12-12 tie.

The Falcons took a 24-21 halftime lead as Eades added five more to her total.

In the third, though, Branham had six and Avery scored five and the Massie defense held the Warriors to just eight. Clinton-Massie led 41-29

The defensive stronghold by the Falcons continued in the fourth with the Warriors netting just six more points. The 35 points is a season-low for Goshen.

Nora Voisey had five steals, all in he first half. Avery grabbed 18 rebounds as Massie pulled in 60 as a team. Maddie Phipps garnered 10 boards.

Branham had seven rebounds and four assists.

Feb 4, 2021

@Goshen High School

Clinton-Massie 49 Goshen 35

CM^12^12^17^8^^49

G^12^9^8^6^^35

(49) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Avery 3-1-2-9 Branham 2-0-4—8 Crawford 3-0-0-6 Eades 7-1-2-17 Phipps 2-0-2-6 Cranmer 0-0-2-2 Crowe 0-0-1-1 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Payne 0-0-0-0 Thompson 0-0-0-0 Voisey 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-2-13-49

(35) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Strunk 3-1-3-10 Stander 1-0-1-3 Oehler 0-0-0-0 Harriegge 2-0-0-4 Hampton 1-0-0-2 Hoffer 4-0-2-10 Matthewson 0-0-0-0 Myers 0-0-0-0 Maco 3-0-0-6 Geary 0-0-0-0 Noland 0-0-0-0 Smiley 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-1-6-35

FIELD GOALS: CM 17/68 (Eades 7-14)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 2/8 (Eades 1-1)

FREE THROWS: CM 13/16 (Branham 4/4, Avery 2/2, Eades 2/2 Phips 2/2)

REBOUNDS: CM-60 (Avery 18, Phipps 10, Branham 7, Crawford 4, Eades 4, Crowe 4, Cranme 2)

ASSISTS: CM-11 (Branham 4, Avery 2, Voisey 2, Crawford 1, Eades 1, Crowe 1)

STEALS: CM-12 (Voisey 5, Avery 3, Branham 1, Crawford 1, Eades 1, Crowe 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2 (Phipps, Avery)

TURNOVERS: CM-23

