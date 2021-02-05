West Clermont tops Wilmington wrestlers 53-24

BATAVIA — Wilmington and West Clermont battled it out Wednesday night with the Hurricane falling in a close match 53-24.
Giving up 30 points with forfeits, Wilmington actually came out on top in matches contested, 24-23.
WHS pins were recorded by Thad Stuckey at 160 and Brett Brooks at 285. Thane McCoy won by technical fall at 138. Carson Hibbs at 120 and Alex Hudson at 152 both won by decision.
SUMMARY
Feb 3, 2021
West Clermont 53 Wilmington 24
152: Alex Hudson dec Dylan smith 16-8
160: Thad Stuckey pinned Logan Eads 3:58
170: Gage Davis was pinned by Dauevion Williams 4:24
182: Brayden Smith was pinned by Tyler Taktak 4:47
195: WHS forfeits
220: PJ McKnight was pinned by Luis Jimenez 1:24
285: Brett Brooks pinned Corey Henson 3:08
106: WHS forfeits
113: WHS forfeits
120: Carson Hibbs dec Isaiah Roberts 3-1
126: WHS forfeits
132: WHS forfeits
138: Thane McCoy tech fall Cameron Mahaffey 19-4, 4:11
145: Kaison Dodge was dec by Ryan Walker 17-1, 4:00