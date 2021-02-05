Broncos pull away from Falcons for 91-51 win

MT. ORAB — A pesky Clinton-Massie basketball team ran out of gas late in the second quarter and Western Brown went on to post a 91-51 win Friday night in SBAAC American Division play.

The Broncos are 10-5 overall, 6-2 in the division. Clinton-Massie falls to 0-16, 0-8.

Carter Euton led the Falcons with 11 points and five rebounds. Blake Ireland had 10 points. Kody Zantene also had five rebounds.

For the Broncos, Zyon Tull had 18 points, but just two in the first half. Drew Novak had six points, eight rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots.

The Falcons, 75-35 losers to the Broncos in the first meeting, went toe-to-toe in the opening period Friday night. Carter Euton had eight an Blake Ireland scored six as the Falcons held an 11-10 lead. WB eventually led 18-14 after one on the strength of two three-pointers each by Jackson Miller and Bryson Chambers.

A long three by Javonte Chissenhall put the Broncos up 24-14 midway through the second. The Broncos offense continued to pick up the pace, outscoring Massie 13-4 until Lex Russell’s two free throws with no time on the clock made it a 15-point game at the half.

Undersized and outmanned, the Falcons weren’t going down without a fight. A Logan Meyers basket and a three by Euton made it 37-27 and the Broncos called time. A flurry of Falcon follies on the offensive end halted the run and allowed the Broncos to maintain a double-digit lead.

Western Brown found the range from three-point land and quickly extended the difference to 20. At the end of the third it was 64-37. The Broncos were 20 for 28 from the field in the second half, connecting on 7 of 10 three-pointers.

Jan 4, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 91 Clinton-Massie 51

CM^14^8^^15^^51

WB^18^19^^27^^91

(51) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 4-3-0-11 Zantene 1-0-1-3 Meyers 2-1-1-6 Ireland 4-1-1-10 Russell 1-0-2-4 Kreider 0-0-0-0 Stulz 0-0-0-0 Trick 0-0-3-3 G. Muterspaw 0-0-3-3 B. Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 Redman 3-0-0-6 McDowell 0-0-0-0 Lamb 2-0-1-5 Jones 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-5-12-51

(91) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Miller 4-4-0-12 Chambers 5-2-0-12 Dylan Novak 3-0-1-7 Tull 6-2-4-18 Drew Novak 2-0-2-6 Chissenhall 4-4-0-12 Frye 5-3-0-13 Smith 1-1-0-3 Spears 0-0-2-2 Crall 1-0-0-2 Rogers 1-0-0-2 Chisman 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-16-11-91

FIELD GOALS: CM 17/54 (Ireland 4/7); WB 32/54

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 5/16 (Euton 3/6); WB 16/23 (Miller 4/5, Chambers 2/4, Chissenhall 4/4, Frye 3/4)

FREE THROWS: CM 12/15; WB 11/18

REBOUNDS: CM-25 (Euton 5, Zantene 5 Russell 3 Meyers 2 Ireland 2 Trick 2 Redman 2 Lamb 2); WB-34 (Drew Novak 8, Dylan Novak 6)

ASSISTS: CM-6 (Euton 2, Russell 2); WB-20 (Drew Novak 6, Tull 4)

STEALS: CM-5 (Euton 2); WB-6 (Dylan Novak 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2; WB-6 (Drew Novak 5)

TURNOVERS: CM-14; WB-8

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsport

