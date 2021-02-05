WC women dominate inside, crush Capital 77-60

WILMINGTON — Overpowering Capital inside, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated the Crusaders 77-60 Friday night at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Quakers held a 36-18 advantage on points in the paint. Also, WC had 16 second-chance points compared to Capital’s six.

Hannah Binkley led WC with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Kennedy Lewis had 12 points and five assists. Zahrya Bailey had four assists.

Wilmington was 12 for 33 from the field in the first half but turned that around by siniking 15 of 29 in the second half.

Other than a four of nine second quarter shooting performance, the Crusaders were a woeful 15 for 50 the rest of the way.

SUMMARY

Feb 5, 2021

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 77 Capital 60

W^14^19^22^22^^77

C^15^15^17^13^^60

(60) CAPITAL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cyphers 0-0-1-1 Burns 4-3-4-156 Roach 3-1-0-7 Taphorn 2-0-2-6 Ommert 4-0-3-11 Linder 1-1-3-6 Dougoud 3-0-0-6 Ledbetter 1-0-0-2 Brewer 0-0-4-4 Reese 1-0-0-2 Wyman 0-0-0-0 Burke 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 19-5-17-60

(77) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cook 5-3-0-13 Lee 4-0-0-8 Lewis 5-0-2-12 M. Binkley 2-1-2-7 H. Binkley 3-3-6-15 Bailey 2-1-1-6 Carpenter 3-0-1-7 Jones 1-0-2-4 Nilback 1-0-0-2 Miller 0-0-0-0 Stover 1-0-0-2 Lovett 0-0-1-1 Rickman 0-0-0-0 Campbell 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-8-15-77

