Boys basketball tourney pairings announced

The boys basketball tournament brackets were drawn Sunday afternoon by the Southwest District Athletic Board.

Wilmington drew No. 2 seed Ross but that game is already in jeopardy. The WHS boys basketball team is in quarantine because of Covid-19. The Division II sectional game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Princeton High School. The WHS quarantine is slated to end Feb. 21.

Athletic director Troy Diels said a decision has not been made on the tournament game at this time.

East Clinton is the No. 10 seed in Division III and will face SBAAC rival Williamsburg Noon Feb. 20 at Western Brown High School.

The winner of that game, advances to face another SBAAC foe Clermont Northeastern 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at WBHS.

In the Division II sectional at Mason High School, Blanchester is the No. 14 seed and will play No. 7 Bishop Fenwick 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

Clinton-Massie is the No. 19 seed and plays No. 1 seed McNicholas 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at Mason.

WHS tourney game in jeopardy because of Covid-19