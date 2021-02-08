EC girls runnersup in National tourney

WILMINGTON — East Clinton had three solid performances Saturday and finished second overall in the SBAAC National Division girls bowling tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

Blanchester was sixth in the tournament. Madison Pembleton had the single high game of the day with a 215. She finished with a 476 series.

East Clinton had three of the top bowlers in the league. On Saturday, August Morgan was runnerup with a 536 series while Tessa Bosier came in at 522 and Josie Runk had 521.

Final overall standings had Clermont Northeastern first, Georgetown second, East Clinton third, Felicity fourth, Bethel-Tate fifth, Williamsburg sixth and Blanchester seventh.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

SBAAC National Division girls

TEAM

Clermont NE 2589, East Clinton 2503, Georgetown 2368, Bethel-Tate 2096, Felicity 1935, Blanchester 1928, Williamsburg 1850

INDIVIDUALS

EAST CLINTON-August Morgan 188, 189, 159 (536), Josie Runk 164, 168, 189 (521), Tessa Bosier 164, 183, 145 (522), Madison Frazer 115, 124, 105 (345), Natilee Anderson 112, 134, 125 (371)

BLANCHESTER-Madison Pembleton 135, 215, 126 (476), Caili Baumann 129, 123, 121 (373), Mariah Lanham 78, 109, 104 (291), Makayla Lanham 87, 89, 102 (278), Kylie Campbell 84, 96, 100 (280)