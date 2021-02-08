WHS girls win tourney, share American honors with NR

WILMINGTON — Led by tournament champion Ariel Combarger, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the tournament and earned a share of the SBAAC American Division championship.

Wilmington won the tournament by 203 pins over New Richmond and forged an overall league championship with the Lions.

“They were mentally strong the whole day,” WHS coach Joe Gigandet said of his team.

Comberger was easily the top bowler on the day with a 628 series. The next closest was 60 pins back. She had games of 202, 217, 209.

Lacie Sandlin was the top bowler for Clinton-Massie with a 484 series.

In the overall standings, Wilmington and New Richmond were first, Batavia third, Clinton-Massie fourth, Western Brown fifth and Goshen sixth.

Feb 6, 2021

@Royal Z Lanes

SBAAC American Div. girls tournament

TEAM

Wilmington 2920, New Richmond 2717, Batavia 2538, Clinton-Massie 2412, Western Brown 2173, Goshen 1974

INDIVIDUALS

WILMINGTON-Ariel Comberger 202, 217, 209 (628), Tori Piatt 186, 195, 159 (540), Kennedy Harcourt 160, 170, 178 (508), Alexia Frazier 148, 147, 155 (450), Haylee Wright 135, 135, 160 (430)

CLINTON-MASSIE-Lacie Sandlin 157, 213, 114 (484), Abby Schneider 167, 139, 134 (440), Ashley Gross 142, 124, 159 (425), Kyla Jaramillo 161, 118, 144 (423), Gracie Rumbarger 122, 122, 103 (347)

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the SBAAC American Division girls bowling tournament Saturday at Royal Z Lanes. The Lady Hurricane shared overall American Division honors with New Richmond. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Kennedy Harcourt, Ariel Comberger; back row, Tori Piatt, Alexia Frazier, Kenzie Frazier, Haylee Wright, head coach Joe Gigandet

Submitted Photo