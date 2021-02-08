Blanchester wins 3rd straight National crown

GOSHEN — As the day progressed, there was no doubt Blanchester would win the SBAAC National Division wrestling championship.

But the Wildcats came up short in their ultimate bid to repeat as the overall SBAAC wrestling team champion.

Blanchester scored 124.5 points Saturday in the SBAAC Wrestling Championship at Goshen High School.

The nearest competitor among National Division teams was Clermont Northeastern at 63. The National Division crown is the third straight for Blanchester.

The Wildcats were fourth overall in a tight five-team race for the top trophy. Wilmington had 147, Clinton-Massie 140 and Western Brown 128 to finish ahead of BHS. Batavia was right behind with 111.

Blanchester’s Ryan Shafer was National Division coach of the year. Hayden Mattes of CNE was wrestler of the year.

Colt Conover had a leisurely day on the mat, winning the 170-pound weight class with three pins in 5:06.

Blanchester had runnerup finishes by Hunter Smith at 106, Gage Berwanger at 145 and Cody Kidd at 195.

Cooper Rack at 113 and Jaden Singleton at 195 were both second-place finishers for East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2021

@Goshen High School

SBAAC wrestling championship

TEAM

Blanchester 124.5, Clermont Northeastern 63, Williamsburg 52.5, Bethel-Tate 39.5, East Clinton 12

INDIVIDUAL

Blanchester

106: Hunter Smith pinned Lisle (CM) 2:40; was pinned by Niehaus (BA) 2:58. Finished second.

126: Jacob Hamm dec Rostetter (NR) 15-0; was pinned by Moorman (CM) 1:40; pinned McIntire (CNE) 2:50; dec Cunningham (WB) 2-0. Finished third.

132: Carson Curless dec Johnson (CM) 10-3; was pinned by McCoy (WI) 1:19; pinned Carter (BT) 0:44; was dec by Battista (WB) 11-4. Finished fourth.

138: Nick Musselman pinned Eppert (BA) 1:11; was pinned by Darlington (WB) 5:50; def Riley (BT); dec Eppert (BA) 9-6. Finished third.

145: Gage Berwanger pinned Kenniston (WI) 0:33; pinned Watkins (G) 1:29; was pinned by Rolf (CM) 3:46. Finished second

160: Bryan Bandow pinned Moore (BA) 2:45; was pinned by Groeber (CN) 4:41; was dec by Martin (CM) 9-4. Did not place.

170: Colt Conover pinned Groh (CM) 1:15; pinned Davis (WI) 0:53; pinned Sancartier (G) 2:58. Finished first.

182: Jacob Lanham pinned Burkholder (NR) 2:19; was pinned by Doyle (CM) 0:13; dec McIntosh (CN) 7-3; was dec by Smith (WI) 3-1. Finished fourth.

195: Cody Kidd pinned Singleton (EC) 1:59; pinned Hatter (WBG) 0:42; was dec by Mattes (CN) 8-0. Finished second.

–

East Clinton

113: Cooper Rack was pinned by Bein (BA) 1:46; dec Wainscott (G) 8-5; was pinned by Moorman (CM) 2:16. Finished fourth.

132: Curtis Singleton was pinned by Westendorf (G) 5:59; was dec by Carter (BT) 4-1. Did not place.

152: Zach Vest was dec by Pain (WBG) 14-9; was pinned by Martin (BA) 2:10. Did not place.

195: Jaden Singleton was pinned by Kidd (BL) 1:59; pinned Miller (NR) 2:39; was dec by Hatter (WBG) 2-1. Finished fourth.

