Badin pulls away from Massie for 62-24 tournament win

MIDDLETOWN — Badin’s defese held Clinton-Massie to 14 points over the final three quarters Monday en route to a 62-24 Div. II sectional tournament win at Middletown High School.

Badin (14-9), the No. 4 seed, advances to face Chaminade-Julienne next Tuesday night.

Clinton-Massie (4-13) will host Batavia Thursday.

Miranda Crawford had four first quarter points as the Falcons played with the Rams, trailing 15-10 after one quarter.

However Badin slowly pulled away the rest of the game, outscoring Massie 47-14.

Crawford finished with eight points to lead Massin scoring. Kenzie Avery had six points.

Mahya Lindesmith led Badin with 13 points. Lizzie Meyer hit four three-pointers to score 12 points.

SUMMARY

Feb 8, 2021

@Middletown High School

Badin 62 Clinton-Massie 24

B^15^10^17^20^^62

CM^10^4^6^4^^24

(24) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Crowe 1-0-0-2 Eades 1-0-0-2 Cranmer 0-0-2-2 Payne 0-0-0-0 Crawford 3-0-2-8 Avery 3-0-0-6 Phipps 0-0-1-1 Branham 1-0-0-2 Voisey 0-0-0-0 Thompson 0-0-0-0 Roberts 0-0-1-1 Bowman 0-0-0-0 Pence 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 9-0-6/12-24

(62) BADIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lindesmith 5-0-3-13 Mathews 0-0-0-0 Grawe 2-1-0-5 Hegemann 1-0-0-2 Hickey 0-0-0-0 Dohlen 3-0-2-8 Thompson 2-1-0-5 Newberry 0-0-0-0 Meyer 4-4-0-12 Leiss 1-0-4-6 Mangino 0-0-0-0 Dixon 2-1-0-5 Beeber 1-0-0-2 Wolterman 2-0-0-4 Christie 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-7-9/15-62

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_swishrgb-8.jpg