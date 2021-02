BLANCHESTER — A stout defensive effort in the second half led the Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team to an easy 29-13 win over Clermont Northeastern Monday in the semifinal round of the league tournament.

The unbeaten Wildcats (17-0) will play 7 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament championship game.

Torie Potts led Blanchester with eight points. Kylee Hamm added seven.

Maggie Grant and Alayna Davenport scored six points each while Maddie Gillman rounded out the scoring with two points.