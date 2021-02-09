The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team is 17-0 on the season and will play 7 p.m. Wednesday for the league tournament championship at the BHS gym. Team members are, from left to right, Torie Potts, Alayna Davenport, Audri Byrom, Maggie Grant, Maddie Gillman, Kylee Hamm, Quynn Dawley, coach Jamey Grogg. Team member Aubrey Gustin was not present for the photo.

