Fairfield holds off EC girls in high-scoring tilt

LEES CREEK — In a high-scoring contest, Fairfield held off East Clinton 70-66 Saturday in non-league girls basketball action at the EC gym.

The Astros (12-9 on the year) were led by Libby Evanshine, who netted 25 points and grabbed six rebounds in her first game back after missing the last seven games.

Kelsi Lilly had 11 points. Gracie Evanshine and Jayden Murphy had five rebounds each. Jordan Collom handed out five assists.

The Lions led 15-14 after one quarter with Gracie Evanshine scoring four for East Clinton.

Libby Evanshine had seven in the second but the Astros deficit was 32-29.

In the third, Lilly began to heat up with six points but East Clinton continued to trail 50-46.

In a 40-point fourth quarter, Fairfield managed to make 9 of 12 free throws and hold on for the win despite 11 points from Libby Evanshine in the quarter.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2021

Fairfield 70 East Clinton 66

F^15^17^18^20^^70

EC^14^15^17^20^^66

(70) FAIRFIELD (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Newkirk 6-1-7-20 Fouch 4-2-8-18 Magee 4-1-3-12 F. Donley 5-0-0-10 Bronner 4-0-2-10 S. Donley 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-4-20/28-70

(66) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 2-2-0-6 L. Evanshine 9-2-5-25 Whiteaker 1-0-0-2 Runyon 2-0-1-5 G. Evanshine 2-0-2-6 Lilly 4-1-2-11 Murphy 3-2-1-9 Clark 0-0-0-0 G. Boggs 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 24-7-11/15-66

REBOUNDS: EC-L. Evanshine 6, G. Evanshine 5 Murphy 5 Clark 4

ASSISTS: EC-Collom 5

Photo by Sarah Sodini https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_GBK_gracieevanshine0206SS.jpg Photo by Sarah Sodini Photo by Sarah Sodini https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_GBK_LibbyCollom0206ss.jpg Photo by Sarah Sodini