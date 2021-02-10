CM boys, EC’s Gilliland win sectional titles

CINCINNATI — It was a Clinton County kind of day Wednesday at the Division II sectional bowling tournament at Cherry Grove Lanes.

East Clinton’s Andy Gilliland was the individual sectional champion while the Clinton-Massie boys won the team title.

Gilliland had a 613 series to edge Clinton-Massie’s Tyler Keck and Blanchester’s Ryan Brewer for first place. Keck and Brewer had 599 totals. Keck’s games were 205, 227, 167. Brewer’s games were 215, 203, 181.

Gilliland had games of 212, 233 and 168 to win the title.

In the final team standings, Clinton-Massie was first with a total pinfall count of 3,829.

“I am very proud of this group of boys,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “We have come a long way from the beginning of the season to where we are now. From the first ball in the first frame to the last ball in the last frame they were all laser focused. Our baker games and our spare shooting is what kept us on top throughout the day.”

The Astros also advanced to the district tournament as a team by finishing seventh with a 3,373 total.

The Falcons had singles games of 938, 950 and 800. Their baker games were 179, 174, 248, 186, 179, 176.

The Astros came in with games of 829, 937, 734 and baker games of 159, 156, 149, 176, 195, 138.

Blancheser was eighth, the final placement to finish outside the district qualifying top seven, with a 3,373 total.

Ryan Brewer advanced to district as an individual along with Bryan Brewer who had a 496 series (182, 153, 161).

SUMMARY

Feb 10, 2021

Div II Sectional

@Cherry Grove Lanes

BLAN: Bryan Brewer 182, 153, 161 (496), Ryan Brewer 215, 2013, 181 (599), Brian Miller 167, 172, 148 (487), Carter Stevens 144, 154, 190 (488), Dakota Abney xx, 113, 149 (262), Taylor Cochran 109, xx, xx (109).

CLINTON-MASSIE: Braeden Adams 168, 156, 171 (495), Mitchell Lennon 162, 197, 157 (516), Gavan Hunter 181, 208, 124 (513), Cole Johnston 222, 162, 185 (565), Tyler Keck 205, 227, 167 (599)

EAST CLINTON: Brady Gaddis 110, 93, 100 (303), Zack Vaughn 137, 166, 118 (421), Lukas Runk 157, 188 169 (514), Andy Gilliland 212, 233, 168 (613), Shawn Morgan 213, 157, 179 (549)

