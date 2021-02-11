Cincinnati Reds hiring for game day jobs

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds Ballpark Operations Department is looking for additional team members in preparation for the 2021 season at Great American Ball Park.

Available positions in Seasonal Event Security and Seasonal Guest Services include:

• Ushers

• Ticket Takers

• Suite Ambassadors

• Fan Accommodations

• Access Coordinators

• Elevator Operators

• Event Security Staff

Applications can be submitted online at reds.com/Jobs.

Prospective employees must be 18 years and older. Experience is not required for these positions; however, a friendly, positive attitude is necessary.

Reds Game Day Team Members are true ambassadors for the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Their daily interactions with the best fans in baseball provide an enjoyable game day experience.

The full list of positions available, responsibilities and qualifications can be found at reds.com/Jobs.

The Cincinnati Reds are an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is the policy of the Cincinnati Reds to ensure equal employment opportunity without discrimination or harassment on the basis of race color, national origin, religion or creed, sex, age, disability, citizenship status, marital status, genetic predisposition or carrier status, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by law.