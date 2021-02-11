ROB 7th grade boys start slow, finish strong

The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team defeated New Richmond 42-19 in the league tournament Thursday night.

The Wilmington team trailed 7-2 after one quarter, playing without starter Stevie Rickman.

But the young Hurricane stormed back the rest of the way, outscoring the Lions 40-12.

Cam Griffith led the Hurricane with 21 points. Michael Noszka shot the ball well, coach Jody Drake said, and finished with 10 points. Eddie Brooks played well defensively and added four points. Eli Stewart had three points while Carson Brown and Aiden Carr chipped in two points each.