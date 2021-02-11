ROB 8th grade boys defensive in win over Goshen

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade boys basketball team utilized a new defense and defeated Goshen 20-14 Thursday in the first round of the league tournament.

The defense, implemented just for the tournament, coach Eric Conley said, allowed the Hurricane to hold Goshen to five points in the first three quarters.

Luke Achtermann led Wilmington on offense with six points Michael Streety added five points.

Malachi Cumberland finished with four points while Bryant Conley tossed in two points. Zane Smith had two points and Jamie Conley rounded out the scoring with a free throw.