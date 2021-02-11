Another close loss for Massie girls 40-36

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The heartbreak season for the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team continued Thursday with a 40-36 loss to Batavia.

The SBAAC American Division loss puts Massie at 4-14 overall, 3-6 in the division.

Batavia is 7-10, 4-4.

Clinton-Massie has nine losses by at total fo 34 points — 1, 4, 2, 4, 5, 4, 9, 1 and 4.

Against Batavia, Massie rallied from a 14-8 deficit in the first quarter by holding the Bulldogs to two points in the second quarter. CM led 18-16 at halftime.

Batavia was able to tie the game after three and then connected on eight of nine free throws in the fourth to preserve the win.

Holland Jaramillo had all six of her points in the final quarter.

Aidan Eades led Massie with 12 points

SUMMARY

Feb 11, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Batavia 40 Clinton-Massie 36

CM^8^10^7^11^^36

B^14^2^9^15^^40

(36) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jaramillo 1-0-4-6 Eades 5-0-2-12 Crawford 1-0-2-4 Avery 2-0-0-4 Phipps 4-0-0-8 Voisey 1-0-0-2 Thompson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-0-8-36

(40) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rose 0-0-0-0 Stith 3-0-1-7 Sattler 0-0-0-0 Weiderhold 0-0-0-0 Patel 4-3-2-13 Marcelli 1-1-0-3 Demmings 1-0-0-2 Cayle 0-0-0-0 South 0-0-0-0 Rodriguez 3-0-9-15 TOTALS 12-4-12-40

