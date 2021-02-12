EC, CM girls, Baumann advance to districts

CINCINNATI — With two county schools in the mix, Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference teams held down the first five spots Friday in the Div. II Sectional girls bowling tournament at Cherry Grove Lanes.

East Clinton finished third and Clinton-Massie was fifth, both teams advancing to next week’s district tournament.

Individually, Blanchester’s Caili Baumann advanced to the district tournament as an individual.

Baumann had a 443 series and was fifth among the seven individuals whose season will continue next week.

East Clinton had a season-best day, finishing with a pinfall count of 3,262. A trio of Lady Astros had 500 series. August Morgan led the way with a 577 which was good enough for fifth best in the sectional. Right behind was Tessa Bosier with a 546 series, good enough for sixth place. Josie Runk had a 519 series and was eighth.

For Clinton-Massie, Ashley Gross led the way with a 497 series while Lacie Sandlin came in with 493.

Batavia was the tournament team champion with Clermont Northeastern second and Georgetown fourth.

Feb 12, 2021

Div II Sectional

@Cherry Grove Lanes

TEAMS

Batavia 3484 Clermont Northeastern 3473 East Clinton 3262 Georgetown 3150 Clinton-Massie 3123 Seven Hills 2994 Bethel-Tate 2926 Summit Country Day 2832 McNicholas 2772 Blanchester 2602 Mariemont 2521 Fayetteville 2447 Williamsburg 2425 Felicity 2365 Clark Montessori 2065

INDIVIDUALS

BLAN (2602) Makayla Lanham 101, 107, 116 (324), Mariah Lanham 150, 130, 116 (396) Kylie Campbell 113, 105, 129 (347), Caili Baumann 125, 132, 186 (443), Madison Pembleton 115, 151, 125 (391)

CLINTON-MASSIE (3123) Gracie Rumbarger 109, 117, 120 (346), Khyla Jaramillo 126, 144, 135 (405), Abby Schneider 134, 171, 150 (455), Ashley Gross 177, 137, 183 (497), Lacie Sandlin 147, 194, 152 (493)

EAST CLINTON (3262) Madison Frazier 75, 106, 131 (312) Josie Runk 171, 168, 180 (519), Tessa Bosier 155, 196, 195 (546) August Morgan 164, 213, 200 (577), Natilee Anderson 142, 109, 93 (344)

Blanchester's Caili Baumann was one of seven individuals to qualify for next week's Div. II Southwest District girls bowling tournament.