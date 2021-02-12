WC women win 76-72 thriller at Marietta

MARIETTA — Wilmington College and Marietta went toe to toe Friday night in an Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball thriller.

Neither team led by more than six, there were 15 lead changes and 14 ties. In the end, though, Wilmington prevailed 76-72.

Both teams are 4-3 on the year. The two teams will meet 6 p.m. today at Fred Raizk Arena on the WC campus.

Wilmington was dominant in several categories — 57-38 rebounding, 14-0 fastbreak points and 54-24 points in the paint.

McKayla Binkley led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds for WC. Kennedy Lewis had 13 points and a team-best 10 rebounds and team-best four assists.