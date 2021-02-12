Quakers fall to Pioneers in overtime 76-72

WILMINGTON — In a tight Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball game, Marietta outlasted Wilmington 76-70 Friday night in overtime at Fred Raizk Arena.

Jeffery Mansfield led Wilmington with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Noah Dado grabbed 12 rebounds. Bilal Sow had 16 points.

Marietta led by as many as seven while the largest Wilmington lead was six. There were 10 lead changes and the game was tied 10 times.

The loss drops Wilmington to 2-5 on the year. Marietta is 4-1. The teams will play 6 p.m. Saturday at Marietta.