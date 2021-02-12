Seton dumps WHS girls in tourney game

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Seton pulled away in the second quarter and went on to defeat Wilmington 54-39 Friday night in a Div. I Sectional girls basketball game at Lakota East High School.

Wilmington is 9-9 on the year. Seton is 6-15.

Katie Murphy led the Lady Hurricane with 15 points.

Wilmington trailed 11-10 after one quarter. By halftime, Seton pulled out to a 23-16 advantage.

In the third, Seton took a 42-29 lead

SUMMARY

Seton 54 Wilmington 39

W^10^6^13^10^^39

S^11^12^19^12^^54

(54) SETON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schwarz 0-0-0-0 Schenkel 2-2-5-11 Yeazell 1-0-0-2 Martin 5-0-0-10 McKeel 2-0-0-4 Williams 3-1-2-9 Krauser 7-0-4-18 TOTALS 20-3-11-54

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schuster 0-0-0-0 Robinson 0-0-0-0 Noszka 2-1-0-5 Diels 0-0-0-0 Johns 4-3-0-11 Drake 3-0-2-8 Murphy 5-1-4-15 TOTALS 13-5-6-39