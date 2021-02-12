Goshen wins battle of winless 64-54

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a showdown of winless Southern Buckeye Conference American Division squads, Goshen emerged with a 64-54 victory at Clinton-Massie Friday.

“We’re in a tough spot right now,” CM head coach Steve Graves said. “We have to keep grinding, just trying to get better, and trying to get that monkey off our back.

“We had Goshen in that 2-3 zone tonight. I thought we had good looks. We just couldn’t shoot the ball, couldn’t put it in the hole, and that’s been our problem all year.”

Goshen broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Clinton-Massie 15-3 and holding the Falcons without a field goal. Nine-straight Goshen points came from behind the arc.

“It’s all on the defensive end,” Graves said. “No matter what we did, zone or man, they hit shots or were blowing past us and getting to the hole. Our on-the-ball defense has got to improve.”

Tied at 14-14 after Massie scored six-straight points to end the first quarter, the Warriors took a 29-17 advantage into the intermission, and then extended its margin to 42-25 at the 2:20 mark of the third quarter after an 11-2 spurt.

The Falcons had pulled to within single-digits earlier in the third quarter, 31-23, with six straight points immediately before Goshen’s run.

Goshen (1-8, 1-5) carried a 17-point cushion into the final quarter, 50-33.

The Warriors’ biggest lead of the night was 56-37 with 4:49 left in the contest.

Massie (0-18, 0-9) had a late charge to get within single-digits again in the last two minutes of the game. Blake Ireland had half of his team-high 18 points in the final period.

Four Warriors reached double-figures, led by Hunter Stroud with 16. Garrett Whitaker added 13 while Caden Zeinner and Trey Wilson chipped in with 12 and 10, respectively.

SUMMARY

@Lebanon Road gym

Goshen 64 Clinton-Massie 54

(64) GOSHEN (fg-ft-tp) Webster 2, Stroud 16, Zeinner 12, Wilson 10, Harris 5, Brewer 2, McDaniel 4, Newberry 0, Lewis 0, Whitaker 13.

(54) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Euton 2-2-6, Zantene 3-0-6, Meyers 1-2-4, Ireland 5-6-18, Redman 3-2-8, Lamb 2-2-6, Kreider 0-0-0, Stulz 0-0-0, Russell 3-0-6, Trick 0-0-0, B. Muterspaw 0-0-0, G. Muterspaw 0-0-0. Total 19-14-64. 3-point goals: 2 (Ireland 2).

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

