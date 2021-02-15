WC men drop home match with MU

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s swim team competed in its home pool for the first time in more than a year Saturday and lost to University of Mount Union 159-88.

“It was great to have the opportunity to compete again,” head coach Trip Breen said. “We were able to swim the longer format, giving us a better opportunity to see where we are and what we need to continue to improve on. We made some adjustments, and I was happy to see the team implement what we have been working on in practice. We still have a lot more to do moving forward.”

Michael Phillippe won his first collegiate event by taking home the 200-meter IM title with a time of 2:23.98, beating out teammate Ian Darras’s mark of 2:39.14.

Phillippe also claimed runner-up honors in the 200-meter backstroke by touching the wall in 2:32.84. Logan Schroer, along with two third-place finishes, took second in the 50-meter freestyle with an in-season best mark of 25.90 seconds.

Cameron Bolen nearly won the 100-meter breaststroke, but the freshman was just out-touched with his time of 1:11.20. He also took second in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:48.84).

Phillippe, Schroer and Bolen teamed with Dane Klosterman to finish second in the 200-meter medley relay (1:56.76) while Aaron Polk also took second in his event, the 200-meter butterfly (2:42.98).

Wilmington heads to University Heights Friday to face John Carroll University in an OAC dual.