WC women come up short with Mt. Union

WILMINGTON — For the first time in more than a year, the Wilmington College women’s swim team hosted a meet. The Quakers fell to the University of Mount Union 142-106.

“It was great to have the opportunity to compete again,” WC swim coach Trip Breen said. “We were able to swim the longer format, giving us a better opportunity to see where we are and what we need to continue to improve on. We made some adjustments, and I was happy to see the team implement what we have been working on in practice. We still have a lot more to do moving forward.”

Macki Leon won three individual events as well as anchoring a relay. The senior triumphed in the 100-meter backstroke (1:10.76), 200-meter backstroke (2:32.84) and the 200-meter IM (2:37.67).

She also swam the final leg of the Fightin’ Quakers’ 200-yard freestyle relay.86 which was runnerup in 1:57.86. Other swimmers were Margaret Hover, Hannah Davis and Audrey Bibb.

Teammate and freshman Lily Lentine, a Clinton-Massie graduate, finished runner-up to Leon in the 200-meter IM, tapping the wall in 3:01.23.

Emma Thompson was Wilmington’s other event winner, taking home the 400-meter freestyle (5:11.71) with a great swim and her first career victory.

Bibb and Hover also had good swims in freestyle events as Bibb took second in the 50-meter freestyle (29.99 seconds) and Hover placing just over a second behind Thompson in the 400-meter freestyle (5:12.89). Herring also claimed runner-up honors in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:15.15.

Wilmington heads to University Heights Friday to face John Carroll University.