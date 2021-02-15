WC women 8th at OAC Elite Meet

The Wilmington College women’s track and field team placed eighth out of 10 teams Sunday totaling 23 points at the OAC Elite Meet.

The Fightin’ Quakers were led by Kayli Sullivan, who had two top-three finishes on the day to earn the team 18 points. Sullivan won the shot put with a heave of 41-5.25 and claimed runner-up honors in the shot put with a mark of 48-7.5.

En route to a top five finish in the mile, Milena Wahl racked up five points for Wilmington. With a season and personal best in the mile (5:23.16), the sophomore finished fourth in a loaded group of runners from the Ohio Athletic Conference.

“With having a limited squad, I felt we had some great performances,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “We are focused on preparing all of our athletes for the OAC meet in three weeks. Overall, it was a great week, and we are ready to keep working towards placing higher than last year’s conference finish.”

Wilmington returns to Capital for the third time this season next week.

