Heys sets another record for WC track, field

The Wilmington College men’s track and field team tied with Capital University for sixth out of 10 teams Sunday at the OAC Elite Meet.

The Fightin’ Quakers were led by sophomore Simon Heys, who won the 3,000-meter run (8:26.73). This performance breaks the previous Wilmington school record in the event.

Senior Joe Shuga competed in both the shot and weight throw, placing fifth in shot put 44-8. Sophomore Blake Jamison also competed in shot put and placed fourth 45-7.

Wilmington had two scoring finishes in the weight throw with junior Andrew Pacifico fifth at 51-4 and sophomore Nate Marcum seventh at 50-3

Rounding out the scoring for Wilmington was Anthony Gilmore in the high jump, placing eighth with a jump of 6’ 1”.

Both Evan Whitaker (15:50.86) and George Rickett (15:47.64) competed in a stacked field in the 5,000-meter run.

“With having a limited squad, I felt we had some great performances,” said head coach Ron Combs. “We are focused on preparing all of our athletes for the OAC meet in three weeks. Overall, it was a great week, and we are ready to keep working towards placing higher than last year’s conference finish.”

Wilmington returns to Capital for the third time this season next week.

