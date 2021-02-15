Marietta blasts Wilmington night after OT win

MARIETTA — A day after an overtime loss to Marietta, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team was routed by the Pioneers 91-69 Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Ban Johnson Arena.

Wilmington lost to Marietta 76-70 Friday night at Fred Raizk Arena.

The first 10 minutes of the first half saw the Pioneers take a 18-12 lead with 11:08 to play. The Fightin’ Quakers pulled back within a possession (23-20) thanks to two three-pointers from Matt Smith with the second one coming at the 9:02 mark. A Bilal Sow layup two minutes later would prove to be the last field goal of the half for Wilmington. The Pioneers took advantage with a 13-1 run to end the half with a 40-23 lead.

Wilmington scored baskets on its first two possessions of the second half, thanks to baskets from Andrew Clark and Jackson Todd, but consecutive threes from the Pioneers’ Brett Martin and Jason Ellis stretched the advantage to 50-30 and effectively gave Marietta the win.

Both teams shot over 40 percent from the field and over 35 percent from three-point range, but Marietta made 10 more field goals, two more triples and held a 50-35 rebounding advantage.

Smith led Wilmington in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance while Jeffery Mansfield and Bilal Sow also scored in double figures.

Dado and Sow led with five rebounds each.

Wilmington (2-6) faces Otterbein University for a pair of games this weekend. Mansfield handed out six assists while Dado had three steals.

SUMMARY

Feb 13, 2021

@Ban Johnson Arena

Marietta 91 Wilmington 69

M^40^51^^91

W^23^46^^69

(91) MARIETTA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lydic 5-1-0-11 Ellis 6-3-0-15 Kreeger 3-0-0-6 Isaly 2-1-0-5 Martin 4-1-1-10 Alexander 2-1-1-6 Reidy 2-0-3-7 Greiser 0-0-0-0 Willoughby 6-1-0-13 Crawford 0-0-1-1 McCreary 0-0-0-0 Parrott 2-1-3-8 Murphy 1-1-0-3 Lochow 0-0-0-0 Waller 0-0-0-0 Washington 0-0-0-0 Matoszkia 2-0-0-4 Black 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 36-10-9-91

(69) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dado 4-0-0-8 Mansfield 3-0-5-11 Clark 1-0-0-2 Todd 2-0-0-4 Smith 5-4-0-14 Klein 0-0-0-0 Mihalick 0-0-0-0 Larkin 3-1-0-7 Lewis 2-0-0-4 Ruckel 2-1-2-7 Caudill 0-0-2-2 Aaron 0-0-0-0 Sow 4-2-0-10 Kluth 0-0-0-0 Freeman 0-0-0-0 Cox 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 26-8-9-69