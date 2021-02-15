Zantene powers Falcons to first win, 68-49

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A confident team demeanor and Kody Zantene’s all-around performance helped the Clinton-Massie boys basketball team pick up its first win Saturday night over Madison 68-49 at the Lebanon Road gym.

“It feels good to finally get the monkey off the back,” CM’s first-year head coach Steve Graves said. “This team has faced a lot of adversity this year thanks to Covid. When you are sitting at 0-18 there is always the possibility of kids throwing in the towel early, pointing fingers, and developing poor attitudes. This group of young men refused to do any of those. They continued to show up to practice every day to get better and compete. Their hard work and dedication to the program and believing in the process finally paid off.”

The Falcons (1-18) rallied from an 18-13 first quarter deficit to Madison (5-16) with strong defense the rest of the way. Massie outscored the Mohawks 55-31 over the final three quarters. But they trailed 24-23 at halftime.

“In my mind the boys were locked in and if we could tie (or take the lead) right away after halftime we were going to take off,” Graves said. “We executed the play right after halftime and that set the tone the rest of the way. The boys played with such confidence on both ends of the court in the second half.”

Zantene had 21 points, a season high for the Falcons in the previous 18 games. He also had 15 rebounds and four assists.

“Kody hasn’t played basketball since eighth grade,” Graves said. “This year for him has been all about getting the rust off. He was locked in and he put us on his back and refused to let us lose the game.

“I’m happy for Carter Euton as well. He has really struggled to shoot the ball this year and he was finally able to get in a groove and hit some big shots down the stretch.”

Feb 13, 2021

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 68 Madison 49

CM^13^10^23^22^^68

MM^18^6^10^15^^49

(68) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Euton 4-4-2-14 Ireland 4-1-1-10 Meyers 2-0-0-4 Redman 1-0-4-6 Zantene 8-1-4-21 Jones 0-0-0-0 Lamb 2-0-1-5 McDowell 0-0-0-0 McGladrie 0-0-0-0 B. Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 G. Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 Russell 3-0-1-7 Stulz 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-6-13-68

FIELD GOALS: CM 24/46 (Zantene 8/12)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 6/12 (Euton 4/7)

FREE THROWS: CM 13/18 (Zantene 4/4, Redman 4/5)

REBOUNDS: CM-31 (Zantene 15, Redman 7, Russell 3, Ireland 2, Lamb 2, Euton 1, McGladrie 1)

ASSISTS: CM-19 (Ireland 7, Euton 4, Zantene 4, Redman 3, Russell 1)

STEALS: CM-9 (Euton 3, Ireland 2, Meyers 2, Zantene 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2 (Ireland, Myers)

TURNOVERS: CM-19

