Broncos knock off Falcons 52-35

ADAMS TOWNSHIP-Western Brown closed out a perfect SBAAC American Division schedule Wednesday with a 52-35 win over Clinton-Massie at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Broncos finish 10-0 in the division and 17-5 overall.

Clinton-Massie is 4-15 overall and 3-7 in the division.

Kenzie Avery had a solid all-around game for the Falcons with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

The game was the final at the CM gym for seniors Avery, Holland Jaramillo, Avery Cranmer, Luci Payne, Miranda Crawford, Nora Voisey and Kennedy Thompson.

Sadie Foster had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Western Brown, who played without its leading scorer Haylee Jones.

Maddie Flischel had a stat-stuffer game with seven points, two rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocked shots.

The Falcons trailed 21-10 after one quarter then scored the first six points in the second quarter to pull within 21-16.

But a flurry of turnovers by CM and offensive rebounds by WB allowed the Broncos to score the final 10 in the quarter and lead 31-16 at the half.

Massie made several runs but could never get closer than 13, 46-33. Foster hit a big three-pointer with Flischel assisting to stem the tide for the Broncos.

SUMMARY

Feb 17, 2021

@Lebanon Road gym

Western Brown 52 Clinton-Massie 35

WB^21^10^13^8^^52

CM^10^6^9^10^^35

(52) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Flischell 2-0-3-7 Tull 4-0-0-8 Enzweiler 1-0-0-2 Akers 1-0-0-2 Fischer 7-1-0-15 Foster 6-2-2-16 Abbinante 1-0-0-2 Armstrong 0-0-0-0 McGhee 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-3-5-52

(35) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Eades 2-2-0-6 Crawford 3-0-0-6 Avery 6-2-0-14 Phipps 0-0-1-1 Voisey 1-0-1-3 Jaramillo 0-0-0-0 Crowe 1-0-1-3 Thompson 0-0-2-2 Cranmer 0-0-0-0 Payne 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-4-5-35

FIELD GOALS: WB 22/62; CM 13/43

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WB 3/12; CM 4/6

FREE THROWS: WB 5/12; CM 5/9

REBOUNDS: WB-39 (Enzweiler 8 Fischer 6 Foster 6); CM-38 (Avery 10 Crawford 7 Voisey 7 Eades 3 Jaramillo 2 Crowe 2 Thompson 2)

ASSISTS: WB-9 (Flischel 5); CM-6 (Eades 2 Avery 2)

STEALS: WB-14 (Flischel 5 Fischer 4 Foster 3); CM-9 (Crowe 4 Avery 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WB-5 (Flischel 2); CM-1

TURNOVERS: WB-17; CM-23

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-5.jpg