Goshen holds off Clinton-Massie 57-52

GOSHEN — In search of its first Southern Buckeye Conference American Division win, Clinton-Massie dropped a 57-52 decision at Goshen Wednesday.

Massie (1-19, 0-10) overcame Goshen’s 8-0 start to the game to tie the Warriors at 11-11 at the 2:22 mark of the opening period and even led 13-11 and 15-13 before Goshen banked in a three at the first-quarter horn.

The Falcons also overcame Goshen’s 12-0 run in the middle of the second quarter that pushed the Warrior advantage to 28-19 with 2:16 to go before halftime. CM tied the game at 39-39 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

But Massie could not survive Goshen’s 14-5 spurt immediately after that to go up 53-44 with 3:00 left in the contest.

The Falcons did whittle Goshen’s advantage back to 53-49 in the next 77 seconds, but that would be as close at they would get.

Goshen (2-9, 2-6) scored the next two buckets on a putback and a steal and layup down after that to hold off Massie for Goshen’s second win over the Falcons in the last week.

Clinton-Massie begins its second-season Friday against top-seed Cincinnati McNicholas at Mason High School in a game now scheduled for 8 p.m. McNicholas is ranked 13th in the latest Associated Press Division II boys basketball poll.

By Shawn Robinson

