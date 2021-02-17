Mariemont knocks EC girls out of tourney

WILMINGTON — East Clinton’s Lady Astros lost their Division III Sectional tournament game, 49-46 in overtime, Wednesday to No. 3 seed Mariemont at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court.

The Warriors advance to the championship game 6:30 p.m. Monday against Norwood.

East Clinton led 30-27 at the end of the third period, but Mariemont outscored the Lady Astros 10-7 in the final period to forge a 37-37 tie at the end of regulation play.

In the overtime, Mariemont outscored EC 12-9 to capture the victory.

“This game pretty much summed up our whole season,” EC head coach Bill Bean said. “Right from the start we lose Jeff (former Astro head coach Craycraft) who passed away right after we get started for practice.

“Tonight, we can’t seal it despite leading by six points late in the game. Dealing with Covid, it has just been a strange year.

“Right now, I just feel for those kids in there (the locker room). They battled hard every time on the floor. I thought we could get this one and play Monday night for a sectional championship, but it just wasn’t our night tonight.”

Kelsi Lilly led the Lady Astros with 17 points, including a pair of three-pointers in the third period. She scored 15 points in the second half.

Next was Libby Evanshine with 16 points, 11 in the second half.

Kendal Spreen scored 10 in the second half to fuel the Warriors victory, including seven in the overtime.

“We are now 12-10 so it’s a winning season, ” Bean continued. “We have one more game to play, a make-up at Bethel Tate which will possibly take place Monday night.”

SUMMARY

Feb 17, 2021

Division III Sectional

@Fred Summers Court

Mariemont 49 East Clinton 46

(49) MARIEMONT (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) K. Spreen 2-0-4-10, A. Fyre 0-1-0-3, Kaiser 4-0-2-10, Dewey 2-0-0-4, Shoemaker 2-1-0-7, Valentine 3-1-1-9, Soller 3-0-1-7. TOTALS 13-5-8-49.

(46) EAST CLINTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 1-1-0-5, L. Evanshine 3-1-7-16, Runyon 1-0-0-2, Jones 0-0-0-0, G. Evanshine 1-1-1-6, Lilly 4-2-3-17. TOTALS 10-5-11-46.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

