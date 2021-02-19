WHS ousts BHS for sectional tourney 55-19

FAIRFIELD — Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 55-19 Thursday in a Division III Sectional girls basketball tournament game at Fairfield High School.

Williamsburg is 17-2 and advances in the tournament to face SBAAC rival Georgetown 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Blanchester is 5-17.

Lana Roy had three rebounds, five assists and two steals for Blanchester.

Olivia Potts and Emma Winemiller were top scorers with six points each.

SUMMARY

Feb 18, 2021

Div III Sectional

@Fairfield HS

Williamsburg 55 Blanchester 19

W^18^14^18^5^^55

B^5^5^4^5^^19

(19) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Coyle 0-0-0-0 Potts 3-0-0-6 L. Roy 0-0-1-1 Staehling 1-0-2-4 Whitaker 1-0-0-2 Winemiller 2-2-0-6 TOTALS 7-2-3-19

FIELD GOALS: B 7/32

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B 2/12

FREE THROWS: B 3/7

REBOUNDS: B-12 (Whitaker 3, L. Roy 3, Coyle 2, Potts 2, Staehling 2)

ASSISTS: B-5 (L. Roy 5)

STEALS: B-3 (L. Roy 2, Coyle 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B-0

TURNOVERS: B-12