Big bakers push Hurricane bowlers to districts

BLUE ASH — With the baker game total in the field, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished third Friday in the Division I Sectional at Crossgate Lanes.

The Hurricane will compete 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Division I Southwest District tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

“Definitely a strong baker set,” WHS head coach Dustin Brown said. “Not a record … it did allow them to make up some ground after sitting sixth from the team games.”

Wilmington finished the first three team games with a 2,795 pinfall count, sixth as Brown said and just 115 pins from being out as a district qualifying team.

But the Hurricane, consisting of Hunter Gallion, Jordan Tackett, Jayden Tackett, Lucas Neff, Isaac Martini and Hunter Wright in the bakers, strung together games of 205 and 227 to start. After a sluggish 168, Wilmington finished with games of 205, 175 and 212. The 1,192 baker total was tops by 45 pin and moved WHS in to next week’s district tournament.

Individually, Gallion had a 602 series, which included a 224 game to open the tournament.

Jayden Tackett had a 575 series and Isaac Martini bowled a 572.

Two SBAAC schools also qualified. Western Brown was seventh in the sectional while Goshen was eighth. Wilmington and Western Brown were award co-championships in the SBAAC American Division this season.

SUMMARY

Feb 19, 2021

Division I Sectional

@Crossgate Lanes

TEAMS

(District qualifiers in order) Elder 2984, 1143 (4127) La Salle 2909, 1136 (4045) Wilmington 2795, 1192 (3987) Lebanon 2900, 1076 (3976) Colerain 2824, 1147 (3971) Oak Hills 2806, 1082 (3888) Western Brown 2707, 1133 (3840) Goshen 2669, 1143 (3812)

Also, Fairfield 3780, Northwest 3706, Lakota East 3642, Little Miami 3639, Walnut Hills 3325, Franklin 3311, Princeton 3311, Taylor 3116, Talawanda 2600, Edgewood 2574, Anderson 2193

WILMINGTON

Team games 949, 972, 874; bakers 205, 227, 168, 205, 172, 212 (1192)

Jordan Tackett 187, 173, 182 (542)

Jayden Tackett 169, 224, 182 (575)

Isaac Martini 187, 214, 171 (572)

Lucas Neff 182, 178 (360)

Hunter Gallion 224, 183, 195 (602)

Sub xx, xx, 144 (144)

The Wilmington High School boys bowling team at the Division I Sectional at Crossgate Lanes Friday afternoon. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BWL_whssectional-1.jpg The Wilmington High School boys bowling team at the Division I Sectional at Crossgate Lanes Friday afternoon.