CM, BHS, EC boys bowling seasons end

BEAVERCREEK — The bowling seasons for the Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton boys teams came to an end Friday.

At the Division II Southwest District tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl, the Falcons, Astros an Wildcats ran in to several hot bowlers.

Luke McClurkin of Middletown Christian was the top individual with a 724 series.

Blanchester’s Bryan Brewer had a 613 and Ryan Brewer had a 609 but neither were able to reach the final individual qualifier at 633.

In the team standings, Clinton-Massie had a 3,788. The final team qualifier, Kenton Ridge, had a 3,997.

Tyler Keck led the Falcons with a 596 series.

East Clinton had a 3,306 team pinfall count with Lukas Runk bowling a 594.

SUMMARY

Feb 19, 2021

Div II Southwest District

@Beaver-Vu Bowl

TEAMS

Versailles 4144, Mechanicsburg 4064, Alter 4020, Kenton Ridge 3997.

CLINTON-MASSIE (3788)

Team games 895, 896, 922 (2713); bakers 173, 154, 159, 182, 198, 209 (1075)

Braeden Adams 171, 139 (311)

Mitchell Lennon 159, 192, 152 (503)

Gavan Hunter 172, 186, 187 (545)

Cole Johnston 178, 177, 189 (544)

Tyler Keck 214, 202, 180 (596)

Michael Moritz xx, xx, 214 (214)

EAST CLINTON (3306)

753, 906, 814 (2473); bakers 106, 161, 141, 156, 109, 160 (833)

Brady Gaddis 132, 93, 104 (329)

Zack Vaughn 146, 160, 172 (478)

Lukas Runk 150, 239, 205 (594)

Andy Gilliland 146, 229, 163 (538)

Freddy Morgan 179, 185, 170 (534)

BLANCHESTER

Ryan Brewer 186, 224, 199 (609)

Bryan Brewer 189, 178, 246 (613)