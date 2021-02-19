Hot-shooting Quakers hold off Cardinals 85-77

WILMINGTON — Otterbein shot the ball pretty well against Wilmington Friday night at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Quakers shot it even better against the Cardinals.

Led by Jeffery Mansfield, Wilmington College defeated Otterbein 85-77 in Ohio Athletic Conference action in Hermann Court.

Otterbein (1-4) shot 25 for 51 from the field but Wilmington (3-6) was a bit better at 31 for 54.

Mansfield finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals, all category leaders for WC.

He had help as Jayden Lewis tossed in 14, Bilal Sow added 13 and Jackson Todd had 10.

Dallas Patrick of Otterbein ldd all scoers with 30 points.