Cardinals pull away in second half, 88-67

WESTERVILLE — Wilmington faltered in the second half Friday and was defeated by Otterbein 88-67 in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Wilmington (4-5) trailed 36-33 at halftime but was outscored 52-34 in the second half.

Hannah Binkley and Zahrya Bailey had 11 points each for WC. Bailey also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Brooke Stover led with five rebounds.

Otterbein (6-3) was 36 for 67 from the field, including 10 for 21 beyond the three-point arc. The Cardinals held a 23-8 advantage in fast-break points.