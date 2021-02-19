Top-seed Rockets blast off against Falcons 67-25

MASON — Top-seeded Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas scored the first eight points of the game and then outscored Clinton-Massie 18-1 in the second quarter on its way to bouncing the Falcons from the Division II boys sectional, 67-25, at Mason High School Friday.

Despite McNick jumping out to that 8-0 advantage, Blake Ireland’s 11 first-quarter points helped stem the bleeding early for Massie, which trailed just 23-13 after a quarter.

Ireland finished with a team-high 13 points.

Scoring screeched to a halt early in the second quarter as neither team changed the scoreboard until almost the midway point of the period. The Rockets (17-4) hit a bucket and the Falcons hit a free throw, and then the Rockets scored the next 16 points.

The Rockets led 41-14 at the intermission.

The game was played with a running clock from the 3:40 mark of the third quarter when McNick went up by 35 points, 53-18.

The game never fell below the 30-point margin necessary to halt the running clock.

Clinton-Massie ends the season at 1-20.

“I’m the type of coach where it’s not all about Xs and Os. I’m about life lessons. When we had the final break (after the game in the locker room), I looked at each senior and I was like ‘I hope you learned something from me. I hope you learned about passion in whatever you do in life, whatever career you decide.’ I feel like I’m a very passionate guy. They’ve seen me cry many times over wins and losses. I hope they do whatever they do in life with passion,” said CM head coach Steve Graves. “This group went through so much this year. They stuck it out. I know the victories weren’t there, but I’m so proud of them, all of them from top to bottom.

“We are looking forward to the future, though. We’re going to get this thing rolling and hopefully get Clinton-Massie back to respectability in Clinton County again.”

SUMMARY

Feb 19, 2021

Div 3 Sectional

@Mason High School

McNicholas 67 Clinton-Massie 25

M^23^18^14^12^^67

CM^13^1^7^4^^25

(67) McNICHOLAS (fg-ft-tp) Badylak 5-0-13, Seeman 4-3-12, Schulte 3-2-10, Huss 2-0-4, Conrad 6-0-13, Haynes 0-0-0, Thomas 1-0-2, Helphinstime 0-0-0, Smith 1-0-3, Minardi 0-0-0, Gardner 1-3-5, Bobo 0-0-0, Griffin 0-0-0, Snyder 1-0-3, Humphries 1-0-2. Total 25-8-67. 3-point goals: 9 (Badylak 3, Schulte 2, Seeman, Smith, Conrad, Snyder). FTM-FTA 8-11, 73 percent.

(25) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Euton 1-0-2, Lamb 0-1-1, Meyers 1-0-3, Ireland 4-2-13, Redman 0-1-1, McDowell 0-0-0, Kreider 0-0-0, Stulz 1-0-2, Russell 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0, Trick 0-2-2, G. Muterspaw 0-0-0, B. Muterspaw 0-1-1, McGladrie 0-0-0. Total 7-7-25. 3-point goals: 4 (Ireland 3, Meyers). FTM-FTA 7-12, 58 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

