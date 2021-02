Clinton-Massie’s Luke Lentine finished his swim season in record-setting fashion Thursday at the Division II Southwest District meet at Miami University.

Lentine went 53.88 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly to set the Clinton-Massie record. He missed the cutoff to qualify for state in the 100 fly by .05 seconds.

Lentine finished 12th at the districts in the 100 fly.

In the 200 freestyle, Lentine clocked in with 1:50.75 and finished 11th. The final time to qualify for state was 1:48.01.