WHS junior Davis going back to Canton

Wilmington High School junior Jordan Davis qualified for the state swim meet for a second straight season.

Davis will compete Thursday afternoon in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events in the Division II OHSAA State Swimming Championship meet at Canton’s C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Davis, a junior at WHS, posted the 11th fastest time in the 100 back while competing last Thursday in the Division II Southwest District meet at Miami University. His time was 53.04.

In the 100 free, Davis is 19th fastest at 48.42.

Swimming begins 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

