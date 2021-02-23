McGraw’s Astros finish season at 16-1

The East Clinton girls junior varsity basketball team ended its season Monday with a 74-19 win over Bethel-Tate.

The Lady Astros (16-1 on the year) were led by Jayden Murphy’s 17 points.

East Clinton led 22-3 after one quarter and it was just 26-6 at halftime. But in the second half, East Clinton outscored Bethel-Tate 48-13 to finish strong.

Megan Tong added 15 and Jozie Jones scored 12 points. Kami Whiteaker finished with 11 points and Jordan Collom added nine.

Also for coach Jeremy McGraw’s squad, Kelsi Lilly had seven points, Lauren Runyon scored two and Lauren Stonewall chipped in with one.