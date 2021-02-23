Wildcats going for National share Friday night

The Blanchester High School boys basketball team will close its 2020-21 season Friday against Bethel-Tate.

In a game scheduled to be played at the Blanchester High School gym, the Wildcats and Tigers will tip-off at 7 p.m. There will not be a freshman or junior varsity game.

Blanchester and Georgetown are both 9-2 in SBAAC National Division play this season.

The G-Men have a game to make up against Bethel-Tate as well as their Div. III sectional tournament game Wednesday night against Clark Montessori at Western Brown High School.

The game Friday is the finale for Blanchester. A win for coach Adam Weber’s Wildcats would give them at least a share of the league championship for the second straight season.

The back-to-back titles, if achieved, would be the first for BHS since winning three consecutive Clinton County League championships in 1950, 1951 and 1952.

The game Friday also is the final one for Brayden Sipple, Clinton County’s all-time leading scorer. Sipple has 2,442 career points and is currently 13th in state history, 18 points behind Middletown’s legendary Jerry Lucas.