Davis undeterred by virus, makes 2nd state appearance

Jordan Davis will be making his second appearance in the OHSAA Division II Swimming Championship.

A few months ago, that wasn’t a sure thing.

And that’s not because Davis’ talents were in question. Any meet is just a coronavirus cancellation away.

“This season is made possible by so many people working countless hours that were able to turn a questionable state tournament into a reality,” said WHS head coach Mitch Hopf. “I’m extremely happy for Jordan making his second appearance at state and can’t wait to see how fast he is going to swim.”

Swimming will begin 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Canton McKinley High School’s C.T. Branin Natatorium.

The state meet, like so many other events, has been altered because of the coronavirus. All swimming events at the state meet will be timed finals, meaning each event will have three heats and the best time among the three heats will be deemed state champion. Normally the preliminary heats are one day then the consolation and championship heats are held the next day.

Davis was ninth in the 100 free and 100 back at last season’s state tournament.

“Jordan is very efficient in the water and has an excellent dolphin kick which propels him off his start and turns,” said Hopf.

Davis does not train with the WHS swimmers, who had to relocate to the Fayette County YMCA this season because the Wilmington College pool was not available.

Despite that detachment, Davis is as much a part of the Hurricane team as anyone.

“Jordan is an excellent student and, even though he practices with his club team, he is still in classes with many of the other team members,” said Hopf. “When on the pool deck he is as silly and goofy as the other boys.”

Virus hasn’t deterred Davis in bid for state meet

