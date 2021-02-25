Davis 7th in 100 free, 10th in 100 back

CANTON — Wilmington’s Jordan Davis made a huge jump Thursday and reached the podium at the OHSAA Division II State Swimming Championship at McKinley’s CT Branin Natatorium.

Davis finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle event in 46.99 seconds. He came in to the meet with the 19th best time from last week’s district meet at 48.42.

In the 100 back, Davis was 10th in 52.63.

At last year’s state meet, Davis was ninth in the 100 free and 100 back.

The state meet, like so many other events, has been altered because of the coronavirus. All swimming events at the state meet were timed finals, meaning each event had three heats and the best time among the three heats was deemed state champion. Normally the preliminary heats are one day then the consolation and championship heats are held the next day.

In the 100 free, Davis improved by more than two seconds from last week. His climb was meteoric. The six swimmers ahead of him on Thursday all came in to the meet with timers in the top eight. The top five swimmers had the five fastest times coming in, with Brady McInerney of Columbus St. Francis DeSales winning the race.

Davis went out in 22.63 and came home in 24.36, fourth fastest final 50 in the event.

In the 100 back, Davis was 11th going in to the meet and improved one spot to 10th. His time went from 53.04 to 52.63.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_SW_DavisBack3_me0214.jpg