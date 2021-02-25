WHS girls bowling season ends at districts

BEAVERCREEK — The Wilmington High School girls bowling season ended Thursday at the Division I Southwest District tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Team qualifiers were Xenia, Bellefontaine, Beavercreek, Colerain and Mercy McAuley.

The top bowler was Paige Rockwell of Xenia with a 692. Among individual state qualifiers Hannah Rearick of Lebanon had 681, second overall.

Wilmington’s top bowler was Ariel Comberger. The senior had a 548 series.

SUMMARY

Feb 25, 2021

Division I SW District

@Beaver-Vu Bowl

WILMINGTON

Ariel Comberger 179, 187, 182 (548)

Kennedy Harcourt 160, 180, 153 (493)

Tori Piatt 153, 113, 178 (444)

Kenzie Frazier xx, 166, 144 (310)

Alexia Frazier 152, xx, 154 (306)

