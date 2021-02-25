Goshen hands Wilmington 40-28 defeat

GOSHEN — On a night when the Wilmington defense had one of its best night’s of the year, the offense struggled in a 40-28 loss to Goshen Thursday night in SBAAC American Division action.

The 40 points is a season-low for a WHS opponent. But the 28 points is the second lowest of the year for the WHS offense.

Wilmington made just 9 of 39 shots from the floor, including 4 of 24 from beyond the three-point arc. Goshen was held to 15 of 46 shooting, including 6 of 21 from three-point range.

Wilmington finishes 8-12 overall and 2-7 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-10, 4-6 according to the SBAAC website.

The Warriors defeated the Hurricane 56-39 Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court.

Matthew Butcher had seven points, seven rebounds three assists and three steals to lead WHS in all four categories. Kendal France also scored seven. Brady Vilvens had three blocked shots.

A patient Hurricane offense produced just four shots in the first quarter and Goshen led 8-4. The Warriors also had an 8-4 advantage on the boards in the opening frame.

Midway through the second quarter, the Hurricane had as many turnovers (8) as shots (8). But Goshen wasn’t too far away. Butcher led a mini-run with a basket, steal and defensive rebound that led to free throws by Kellen Baltazar. With 2:47 to play in the half, WHS trailed by just eight.

But the Hurricane offense went cold again, missing no fewer than six straight shots and the Warriors moved out to a 21-10 advantage at the half.

Wilmington pulled within six, 25-19, when Butcher fed Vilvens for three. But despite Goshen’s offensive struggles, Wilmington could get no closer.

In the final quarter, France fed Butcher for his lone three of the night. Butcher then took a charge which led to a France basket and suddenly WHS was within 30-25. France made one of two free throws (30-26) with Brandon Glass getting the offensive rebound. Instead of pulling within two or one, Wilmington turned the ball over to Goshen and thus ended any chance of the Hurricane completing its comeback.

SUMMARY

Feb 25, 2021

@Goshen High School

G^8^13^9^10^^40

W^4^6^10^8^^28

(40) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Webster 3-1-2-9 Stroud 1-0-0-2 Zeinner 1-1-0-3 Wilson 5-1-0-11 Harris 4-3-2-13 Brewer 1-0-0-2 McDaniel 0-0-0-0 Whitaker 0-0-0-0 Redmon 0-0-0-0 Steele 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-6-4-40

(28) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Butcher 2-1-2-7 Glass 1-1-0-3 France 3-0-1-7 Vilvens 1-1-1-4 Blessing 2-1-0-5 Brown 0-0-0-0 Barker 0-0-0-0 Baltazar 0-0-2-2 Bernhardt 0-0-0-0 Warix 0-0-0-0 Camp 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 9-4-6-28

FIELD GOALS: WHS 9/39; GO 15/46

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WHS 4/24; GO 6/21

FREE THROWS: WHS 6/9; G 3/4

REBOUNDS: WHS-25 (Butcher 7 France 4 Vilvens 4 Glass 2 Blessing 2 Baltazar 2 Bernhardt 1; GO-40 (Harris 11 Wilson 8)

ASSISTS: WHS-7 (Butcher 3, Glass 2, France 1, Vilvens 1); GO-8 (Webster 3, Harris 2)

STEALS: WHS-7 (Butcher 3); GO-6 (Webster 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WHS-5 (Vilvens 3); GO-2

TURNOVERS: WHS-16; GO-15

Brandon Glass had three points, two rebounds and two assists for Wilmington Thursday night. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_BBK_BrandoGlass_1127ec.jpg Brandon Glass had three points, two rebounds and two assists for Wilmington Thursday night. News Journal File Photo

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

