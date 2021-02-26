BHS awaits SBAAC decision on league games

The SBAAC National Division championship may be resolved without a game being played.

Blanchester and Georgetown are both 9-2 in the division. Both teams have Bethel-Tate remaining on their league schedule.

Blanchester’s game against Bethel-Tate was scheduled for tonight.

From Blanchester athletic director Brad Ballinger’s Twitter account, “Tonight’s scheduled Boys BB game against Bethel-Tate is canceled. At this point I am unsure of whether the game will be rescheduled or if we will have the opportunity to find a replacement game.”

Georgetown has a Division III sectional tournament game Saturday against Summit Country Day.

Bethel-Tate also has a league game with Clermont Northeastern to play.

An email has not been answered asking SBAAC commissioner Pat Hill for a comment or the league’s decision on whether or not to force Bethel-Tate to play the league games.

Ballinger also said he was hoping to hear from league officials about the remaining games.