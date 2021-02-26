Binkley leads WC rout of Heidelberg 98-82

Led by McKayla Binkley’s 32 points, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Heidelberg 98-82 Friday night at Fred Raizk Arena.

Binkley hit 11 of 16 from the field, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out six assists and came up with three steals.

Hannah Binkley had 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals.

The Quakers defense forced 23 Heidelberg turnovers and turned those in to 32 points.

WC scored 54 points in the paint and had 40 fastbreak points.

Heidelberg never led. Wilmington’s biggest lead of the game was 26 points.

SUMMARY

Feb 26, 2021

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 98 Heidelberg 82

H^11^27^22^22^^82

W^24^25^27^22^^98

(82) HEIDELBERG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Walter 3-0-7-13 Mills 5-0-11-21 Kilps 1-0-0-2 Beamer 6-0-0-12 Lemmon 0-0-0-0 Reppart 3-1-0-7 Smith 0-0-0-0 Shoots 0-0-0-0 Vanhoose 4-4-0-12 Overmyer 0-0-0-0 Stanley 0-0-0-0-0 Rettos 0-0-0-0 Kochel 2-0-1-5 Martin 2-0-1-5 Chaney 0-0-1-1 Carter 0-0-4-4 TOTALS 26-5-25-82

(98) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Nilback 2-0-0-4 Lee 0-0-0-0 M. Binkley 11-4-6-32 Rickman 0-0-0-0 H. Binkley 6-2-5-19 Lewis 2-0-0-4 Bailey 3-0-2-8 Carpenter 3-0-0-6 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Lovettt 2-0-0-4 Cook 1-0-6-8 Stover 2-0-3-7 Jones 1-0-4-6. TOTALS 33-6-26-98

FIELD GOALS: WC 33/69 (M. Binkley 11/16)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC 6/19 (M. Binkley 4/6)

FREE THROWS: WC 26/33 (Cook 6/6, H. Binkley 5/7, Jones 4/5)

REBOUNDS: WC-37 (Nilback 9, M. Binkley 7, H. Binkley 5, Cook 3, Lee 2, Lewis 2, Bailey 2, Campbell 1, Lovett 1, Stover 1)

ASSISTS: WC-23 (M. Binkley 6, Lewis 4, H. Binkley 3, Jones 3, Lovett 2, Nilback 1, Rickman 1, Bailey 1, Campbell 1, Cook 1)

STEALS: WC-16 (H. Binkley 6, M. Binkley 3, Stover 2, Jones 2, Lovett 1, Bailey 1, Nilback 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-1 (M. Binkley 1)

TURNOVERS: WC-16