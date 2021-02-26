Heidelberg hands Wilmington 69-62 defeat

Heidelberg made nearly 52 percent of its shots Friday en route to a 69-62 win over Wilmington College.

The Student Princes were 27 for 52 from the field.

The game was tied 14 times and there were 20 lead changes.

Wilmington trailed 9-0 before Matt Smith ended the Quakers scoring drought with a three-pointer. WC took an 11-9 and it was back and forth from there.

Wilmington’s last lead was 44-43 with 12:25 to play in the second half. Just 23 seconds later, Heidelberg took the lead for good.

Jeffery Mansfield led the Quakers with 20 points, four assists and four steals. Smith grabbed six rebounds. Bilal Sow had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

SUMMARY

Heidelberg 69 Wilmington 62

W^28^34^^62

H^28^41^^69

(62) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dado 2-0-0-4 Mansfield 6-2-6-20 Lewis 1-0-2-4 Todd 1-0-3-5 Smith 2-2-0-6 Mihalick 0-0-0-0 Clark 1-0-0-2 Larkin 0-0-0-0 Ruckel 1-0-0-2 Aaron 2-2-0-6 Sow 4-2-3-13 Cox 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-8-14-62

(69) HEIDELBERG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hohman 3-1-0-7 Arellano 6-0-0-12 Taylor 4-0-3-11 Woods 6-1-3-16 Perdue 4-0-4-12 Staib 0-0-0-0 Leitwein 4-2-0-10 Panning 0-0-0-0 Croft 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 27-4-11-69

FIELD GOALS: WC 20/57 (Mansfield 6/12)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC 8/26 (Mansfield 2/3, Aaron 2/4, Sow 2/4)

FREE THROWS: WC 14/20 (Mansfield 6/9)

REBOUNDS: WC-35 (Sow 6 Smith 6 Todd 5 Dado 5 Mansfield 3 Larkin 3 Lewis 1 Clark 1 Ruckel 1 Aaron 1)

ASSISTS: WC-8 (Mansfield 4 Lewis 2 Todd 2)

STEALS: WC-11 (Mansfield 4, Smith 3, Sow 3, Todd 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-0

TURNOVERS: WC-15