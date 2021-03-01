WC lacrosse drops 2021 opener to Capital

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team lost its season opener to Capital 27-2 Saturday afternoon at Townsend Field.

The Crusaders started the game with 11 goals in the first quarter, five of which were assisted by CJ Hughes. Capital scored the only five goals in the second quarter to put the game away.

Capital led in shots 66-6 and ground balls 34-3. The Crusaders also enjoyed the majority of possession thanks in part to winning 29-of-32 faceoffs.

Justen Shaw scored both goals for Fightin’ Quakers. The second goal was assisted by Jonathan Lokey.

Wilmington (0-1) continues Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday at home against Otterbein University.

